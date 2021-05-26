4 reasons why lockdown easing on May 17 makes this the perfect time to get a gym membership

Promotion

Published: 2:26 PM May 26, 2021

The pool at the Waveney Valley Leisure Centre in Bungay. - Credit: Everyone Active

As lockdown restrictions ease and leisure centres reopen their doors, Stuart Jardine, contract manager for Waveney Valley Leisure Centre in East Suffolk shares four reasons why signing up for a gym membership is worth it.





1. Exercise is good for our mental health

Lockdown has impacted our health in more ways than one. After a year of being stuck inside, it’s important to start including exercise in our routines again, to reduce levels of cortisol – the body’s main stress hormone – and to release endorphins which boost mood and wellbeing.

Waveney Valley Leisure Centre welcomes people from all sections of the community, no matter what their age or fitness level is.

The centre reopened last month looking better than ever with a refurbished gym that included new kit, as well as a new spin studio.

Waveney Valley is run on behalf of East Suffolk Council by Everyone Active, which operates 200 centres across the country and ensures facilities are of the highest quality, so you can get the best results.

The fitness studio at the Waveney Valley Leisure Centre in Bungay. - Credit: Everyone Active

2. Group exercise classes can help you to socialise and connect with others

Group exercise classes are back and water aerobics and spin sessions are an ideal opportunity to spend time with friends and family, all while burning calories. It’s easy to book a place through the Everyone Active website or app.

Our 25-metre pool is regularly used to host kids’ swimming lessons, so they can learn together while you squeeze in a workout or attend a class. It’s the perfect way to balance a hectic family routine.

Many of our members missed attending fitness classes in person during lockdown, so the recent introduction of instructor-led and virtual classes will prove a real motivator, helping people to reach their fitness goals in a sociable environment.

The flume and pool at the Waveney Valley Leisure Centre in Bungay. - Credit: Everyone Active

3. You can relax and have fun

Getting a gym membership isn’t all about working out until you drop – we also have a sauna for you to relax in after a tough gym session.

Our pool includes a flume which is used during family swim sessions and allows you to spend quality time with your kids and have fun together.

The gym at the Waveney Valley Leisure Centre in Bungay - Credit: Everyone Active

4. You can keep your family safe

Everyone Active has promised to match and exceed government guidelines on Covid-19 safety via its Pledge, so you’ll be in safe hands at Waveney Valley, whatever you come to visit us for.

We operate one-way systems and have installed hand sanitiser stations throughout the centre, and equipment is regularly cleaned to ensure everyone stays safe.





Visit everyoneactive.com/centre/waveney-valley-leisure-centre/ for more information or to join. Contact 01986 895014 or click here to make an enquiry.



