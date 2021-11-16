Stunning aerial photos capture Norfolk hall in autumnal haze
- Credit: Mike Page
A stunning hall in Norfolk which dates back to Georgian times has been captured in all its autumnal glory.
Ellingham Hall, located in Ellingham, Norfolk, was captured on a cloudy Sunday (November 14) at the weekend.
The hall dates back to the Georgian times being built from grey brick during the 18th century.
It was originally built as a three-storey building with five bays, a large central doorway and ten bedrooms.
The hall was modified during the Victorian period with the addition of a large window on either side with four rounded windows and parapet
In 2010, the hall became a focal point for world attention after it became a refuge for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
Mr Assange had been released on bail on condition that he stayed at a fixed address – namely Ellingham Hall, which the owner Vaughan Smith offered as a temporary place of residence for Assange.
Aerial photographer Mike Page took to the skies to snap the pictures, having last week grabbed stunning images of the Norfolk coastline.
