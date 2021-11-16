Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Stunning aerial photos capture Norfolk hall in autumnal haze

Jasper King

Published: 1:38 PM November 16, 2021
Ellingham Hall dates back to Georgian times. - Credit: Mike Page

A stunning hall in Norfolk which dates back to Georgian times has been captured in all its autumnal glory.

Ellingham Hall, located in Ellingham, Norfolk, was captured on a cloudy Sunday (November 14) at the weekend.

The hall dates back to the Georgian times being built from grey brick during the 18th century.

Autumn trees surround Ellingham Hall. - Credit: Mike Page

It was originally built as a three-storey building with five bays, a large central doorway and ten bedrooms.

The hall was modified during the Victorian period with the addition of a large window on either side with four rounded windows and parapet

In 2010, the hall became a focal point for world attention after it became a refuge for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Mr Assange had been released on bail on condition that he stayed at a fixed address – namely Ellingham Hall, which the owner Vaughan Smith offered as a temporary place of residence for Assange.

Aerial photographer Mike Page took to the skies to snap the pictures, having last week grabbed stunning images of the Norfolk coastline.

