Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News

New book features 'bite-sized titbits' of town's past

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 10:51 AM December 28, 2020   
Chase's butcher's shop adjacent to the Queen's Head, Trinity Street.

Chase's butcher's shop adjacent to the Queen's Head, Trinity Street. - Credit: Bungay Museum

"Bite-sized titbits of local history" have been collected in alphabetical order by a Bungay author and historian.

Christopher Reeve's latest book, An A-Z of Bungay, has been released for the Christmas season.

The book also includes dozens of colour illustrations and old photographs.

Children playing outside the Queen pub in Upper Olland Street.

Children playing outside the Queen pub in Upper Olland Street. - Credit: Bungay Museum

He said: "As players of the word game Scrabble will know, the most difficult letters to deal with are Q, X and Z, so what subjects do these letters inspire?

"Q deals with two pubs named in honour of good Queen Vic, but of very different character.

You may also want to watch:

"The Queen's Head at the top of Bridge Street was an upmarket hotel, while The Queen, in Lower Olland Street, was a humbler venue, catering mainly for the local households who would pop in to get their jugs filled with ale for the evening meal.

"The street was jokingly referred to as Pub Alley because it had four ale houses in close proximity. 

The Thatched House pub, oil painting, c. 1800

The Thatched House pub, oil painting, c. 1800 - Credit: Bungay Museum

Most Read

  1. 1 'We were hit by water from every side of the site': Lido assessing floods damage
  2. 2 Watch: Drone shows shocking Christmas Day floods
  3. 3 'Never seen it as bad' - Families evacuated after Bungay floods
  1. 4 Sandbags shipped in as rivers set to rise
  2. 5 Homeowners pick up the pieces after devastating flash floods
  3. 6 Man in 70s who died in A143 lorry crash named
  4. 7 20 families in emergency accommodation over Christmas due to flooding
  5. 8 Seven flood warnings in place for Bank Holiday Monday
  6. 9 IN PICTURES: How Norfolk has been hit by severe flooding
  7. 10 Popular riverside restaurant closes until spring 2021

"X is used for the crossroads leading to Flixton on the outskirts of the town. A pub was situated there from the 18th century or earlier, known as the Crossways, but later as the Thatched House.

"Z deals with zoos, zebras and zany creatures.

"In the 18th and 19th centuries, few people crossed the seas, so were fascinated to see strange and exotic animals which otherwise they could only view in picture books.

"Travelling menageries transported these poor, ill-treated creatures from town to town.

"Wombwell's famous menagerie came to Bungay in 1887 and plucky young men were dared to enter the Lion's Den.

"William Raven, aged 29, went boldly in, was cheered by the admiring crowds, and received his certificate, but tragically died less than two months later, thought to be as a result of his terrifying ordeal."

Dinky Payne at the official opening of her commemorative garden in 1996

Dinky Payne at the official opening of her commemorative garden in 1996 - Credit: Bungay Museum

Other topics covered include local eccentrics such as 'Blood Skippen', who was the last man in Bungay to be confined in the stocks in 1810, and fundraiser Dinky Payne, as well as angels in stained glass windows, and Hogs digging up bodies in the churchyards.

The book, published by Amberley Books, is available from a number of bookshops, including the Chocolate Box and A Sweet for You in Bungay.

Bungay News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mum's Christmas nightmare as home floods twice overnight

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon

Video

Meet the baby alpaca with a broken leg who needs your help

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

All you need to know about Tier 4 rules

Ruth Lawes

person

Have Christmas visitors flocked to Suffolk coast?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus