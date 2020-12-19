Busy road blocked after caravan fire
- Credit: Google Maps
The A143 in Ellingham is blocked following a caravan fire.
Police and the fire service were both called to the incident on Saturday at 10.42am.
A spokesman for Norfolk Police confirmed that the road is temporarily blocked due to visibility issues.
He said: "Norfolk Police mobilised one unit to the scene of a caravan fire on the A143 bypass in Ellingham.
"The road is temporarily blocked due to visibility issues."
You may also want to watch:
Suffolk Police also mobilised one unit to the scene.
A spokeswoman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue confirmed they are at the scene dealing with the fire.
Most Read
- 1 Ten new bedrooms created by charity for homeless this Christmas
- 2 Beauty spot hit by 'significant' erosion as walkers stray off footpaths
- 3 Clothing and backpack stolen as Mercedes among vehicles targeted
- 4 Tributes to man with 'sparkling wit' who helped thousands
- 5 Popular sweet shop becomes 'magical experience' after moving next door
- 6 Why Norfolk and Suffolk are in Tier 2: Government explains decision
- 7 Busy road blocked after caravan fire
- 8 'Don't give up hope' - family's joy as cat returns home after nearly two years
- 9 17-year-old boy who was missing for two weeks has been found
- 10 Hundreds of primary school pupils enjoy Santa Dash challenge
She said: "Two fire engines are dealing with a caravan fire on the A143 bypass at Ellingham in Norfolk.
"Firefighters are using three breathing apparatus, one hose reel, jets and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire."
Two fire engines from Suffolk Fire and Rescue have also been called to the scene.
Traffic on the road is expected to ease shortly.