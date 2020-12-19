Busy road blocked after caravan fire

Published: 11:49 AM December 19, 2020

The A143 at Ellingham is temporarily blocked because of a caravan fire. - Credit: Google Maps

The A143 in Ellingham is blocked following a caravan fire.

Police and the fire service were both called to the incident on Saturday at 10.42am.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police confirmed that the road is temporarily blocked due to visibility issues.

Traffic is temporarily blocked on the road. - Credit: Google Maps

He said: "Norfolk Police mobilised one unit to the scene of a caravan fire on the A143 bypass in Ellingham.

"The road is temporarily blocked due to visibility issues."

Suffolk Police also mobilised one unit to the scene.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue confirmed they are at the scene dealing with the fire.

She said: "Two fire engines are dealing with a caravan fire on the A143 bypass at Ellingham in Norfolk.

"Firefighters are using three breathing apparatus, one hose reel, jets and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire."

Two fire engines from Suffolk Fire and Rescue have also been called to the scene.

Traffic on the road is expected to ease shortly.