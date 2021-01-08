Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us
Two taken to hospital after car hits tree on A143

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 1:36 PM January 8, 2021   
The A143 Norwich Road between Gillingham and Stockton.

Two people suffered minor injuries when their car collided with a tree on the A143.

Emergency services were called shortly before 9pm on Thursday, January 7, following the single-car crash on the A143 between Stockton and Gillingham.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police confirmed officers were called at 8.50pm on Thursday night to reports a Ford Fiesta had collided with a tree, with two people inside suffering minor injuries.

Fire crews from Loddon, Beccles, Bungay and Lowestoft South were called out to make the scene safe and used hydraulic rescue equipment.

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene, before reopening at 10.30pm.

The pair were taken to the James Paget University Hospital for further treatment, a spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said.

They said: "We sent two ambulances and a car from the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

"Crews treated a male and female patient at the scene before transporting them to hospital for further assessment and care."

