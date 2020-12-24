Man in 70s who died in A143 lorry crash named

Published: 11:40 AM December 24, 2020

A 73-year-old man who died after being hit by a lorry on the A143 has been named.

John Charles Brighton died following the collision at Earsham in the early hours of Sunday, November 29.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake opened an inquest into his death at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Thursday, December 24, where she said the medical cause of death was multiple injuries following a road traffic collision.

A143 between Earsham and Ditchingham road closure. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Mr Brighton, who worked as a mechanic, was born in July 1947 in Newton Flotman.

Following the crash, Norfolk Police appealed for witnesses to help identify Mr Brighton, of Earsham Street, Bungay, encouraging the public to check on elderly male relatives in the area who matched the man's description.

Officers were called at 1.12am to reports of a collision between a lorry and a pedestrian.

Despite emergency services attending the scene, Mr Brighton was pronounced dead.

The road was closed while investigations were conducted and the road was cleared, before re-opening more than 10 hours later at 11.33am.

The day after the crash, on November 30, Norfolk Police thanked members of the public for help in identifying the man, with formal identification taking place at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

The crash was the second fatal collision on the A143 since October 2, when 61-year-old Jennifer Potter died after being hit by a car at Ditchingham.

The inquest into Mr Brighton's death has now been adjourned until 2pm on May 21, 2021 at Norfolk Coroner's Court.