Roads to close overnight for roundabout resurfacing

Published: 4:55 PM June 23, 2021

The work will take place on the A143 Broome Bypass and the B1332 Norwich Road roundabout at Ditchingham. - Credit: Google Maps

A "worn out" road will be resurfaced next month, with the road set to be closed overnight.

The work, which will cost around £40,000, is due to begin on Monday, July 5, on the A143 Broome Bypass and the B1332 Norwich Road roundabout at Ditchingham.

A spokesperson for Norfolk County Council, whose community and environmental services department and their contactors will be carrying out the work, said: "The works will see the old worn out road surface removed and replaced with a new smooth surface.

"The work is being carried out overnight in order to minimise disruption on this busy section of the network.

"To ensure the work can be completed swiftly and safely a section of B1332 Norwich Road will need to be closed from its junction with the roundabout for a distance of 50m and a section of Ditchingham Dam will also need to be closed from its junction with the roundabout for a distance of 50m."

The closure will be in force from 7pm until 6am for two nights, but access to all properties and businesses will be maintained and signalled diversion routes in place.