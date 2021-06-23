Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News

Roads to close overnight for roundabout resurfacing

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 4:55 PM June 23, 2021   
The work will take place on the A143 Broome Bypass and the B1332 Norwich Road roundabout at Ditchingham.

The work will take place on the A143 Broome Bypass and the B1332 Norwich Road roundabout at Ditchingham. - Credit: Google Maps

A "worn out" road will be resurfaced next month, with the road set to be closed overnight.

The work, which will cost around £40,000, is due to begin on Monday, July 5, on the A143 Broome Bypass and the B1332 Norwich Road roundabout at Ditchingham.

A spokesperson for Norfolk County Council, whose community and environmental services department and their contactors will be carrying out the work, said: "The works will see the old worn out road surface removed and replaced with a new smooth surface.

"The work is being carried out overnight in order to minimise disruption on this busy section of the network.

"To ensure the work can be completed swiftly and safely a section of B1332 Norwich Road will need to be closed from its junction with the roundabout for a distance of 50m and a section of Ditchingham Dam will also need to be closed from its junction with the roundabout for a distance of 50m."

You may also want to watch:

The closure will be in force from 7pm until 6am for two nights, but access to all properties and businesses will be maintained and signalled diversion routes in place.

Most Read

  1. 1 'It's pretty awful' - Anger as cannabis waste dumped by beauty spot
  2. 2 Primary school on track to achieving 'good' status according to Ofsted
  3. 3 Man 'let down' by GPs after undiagnosed pneumonia death, mother claims
  1. 4 Air ambulance called after man suffers medical emergency in Bungay
  2. 5 'Red-and-white spray paint doesn't count' - three danger lorries stopped
  3. 6 Hunt for man wanted for assaults in Lowestoft
  4. 7 Norfolk man found drunk at wheel twice in less than a month
  5. 8 Woman taken to hospital following crash on A146
  6. 9 Cause for optimism in Norfolk as Delta variant Covid cases remain low
  7. 10 'Human swan' to fly over Suffolk during 3,000-mile UK flight
Bungay News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The driver of the Ford Kuga was taken to Royal Papworth Hospital by ambulance

Liquid thrown on man interrupting catalytic converter thefts

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Dick Longley ran a number of popular pubs around Lowestoft and Beccles.

'Life and soul of the party': Lowestoft pub boss remembered

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Four vans have had tools stolen from them in the last two days.

Warning after man duped into paying £300 to 'forceful' rogue traders

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
A man was arrested on Gorleston Road, Oulton Broad in Lowestoft.

Man charged with driving offences following police pursuit

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus