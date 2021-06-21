Air ambulance called after man suffers medical emergency in Bungay
- Credit: Andrew Atterwill
A man was taken to hospital after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest.
The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was scrambled following reports someone was having a cardiac arrest in Bungay.
Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust and Anglia One from the EAAA were called out at 2.24pm on June 19 after a man in his 60s suffered a suspected cardiac arrest.
Keen photographer Andrew Atterwill captured these photos of the East Anglian Air Ambulance leaving Bungay after the Helicopter emergency medical service (HEMS) charity had landed at Skinner's Meadow on Saturday afternoon.
With the helicopter landed close to the scene at Skinner's Meadow as emergency crews rushed to the man’s aid, a spokesman for the EAAA said: "Anglia One was tasked to Bungay to assist EEAST with a man in his sixties who suffered a cardiac arrest.
You may also want to watch:
"Doctor Guy Ohringer and critical care paramedic Sam Sweeney gave the patient a full assessment and provided enhanced pre-hospital care, including anaesthetising the patient to take control of his breathing."
The HEMS team then accompanied the patient to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, by land ambulance, for further treatment.
Most Read
- 1 Air ambulance called after man suffers medical emergency in Bungay
- 2 Your tributes to the loved and lost for Father's Day
- 3 Man charged with driving offences following police pursuit
- 4 Woman taken to hospital following crash on A146
- 5 'I can't carry it' - Shock as plant starts growing eight inches a day
- 6 Gala Day organisers take 'difficult decision' to cancel popular event
- 7 Live the good life: Listed farmhouse for sale for £700,000 after renovation
- 8 Coastal businesses affected by footbridge closure to receive share of £5k a month
- 9 Latitude 2021: More acts announced as director vows festival will go ahead
- 10 Woman airlifted to hospital following equestrian accident in Beccles