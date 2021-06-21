Air ambulance called after man suffers medical emergency in Bungay

Published: 11:37 AM June 21, 2021

A man was taken to hospital after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was scrambled following reports someone was having a cardiac arrest in Bungay.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust and Anglia One from the EAAA were called out at 2.24pm on June 19 after a man in his 60s suffered a suspected cardiac arrest.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance leaving Bungay on June 19. - Credit: Andrew Atterwill

Keen photographer Andrew Atterwill captured these photos of the East Anglian Air Ambulance leaving Bungay after the Helicopter emergency medical service (HEMS) charity had landed at Skinner's Meadow on Saturday afternoon.

With the helicopter landed close to the scene at Skinner's Meadow as emergency crews rushed to the man’s aid, a spokesman for the EAAA said: "Anglia One was tasked to Bungay to assist EEAST with a man in his sixties who suffered a cardiac arrest.

You may also want to watch:

"Doctor Guy Ohringer and critical care paramedic Sam Sweeney gave the patient a full assessment and provided enhanced pre-hospital care, including anaesthetising the patient to take control of his breathing."

The HEMS team then accompanied the patient to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, by land ambulance, for further treatment.