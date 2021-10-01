Woman in 20s taken to hospital as air ambulance called to Bungay
A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital in a serious condition after suffering a medical emergency.
The East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out on Wednesday, September 29 after the woman suffered a medical emergency in Bungay.
Eyewitnesses had reported seeing the air ambulance land near Bigod Castle in the north Suffolk town on Wednesday afternoon.
With the helicopter landed close to the scene, the air ambulance was scrambled to the medical emergency near Bungay castle at 12.06pm.
A spokesman for the air ambulance said: "Anglia One was tasked to Bungay to assist EEAST with a woman in her twenties who suffered a medical emergency.
"Doctor Nick Marriage, critical care paramedic Sam Sweeney and supervisor doctor Sam Todd gave the patient a full assessment and provided enhanced care.
"The HEMS team then accompanied the patient to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, by land ambulance, for further treatment."
