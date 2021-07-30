'Beautiful' plot of land sells at auction for five times guide price

Published: 11:13 AM July 30, 2021

The area of land adjacent to Dunburgh Road in Dunburgh, Beccles. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

An area of land in a tranquil setting has sold for more than five times the price it was expected to fetch at auction.

The parcel of amenity land in the countryside near Beccles, went under the hammer as an auction was held online on Wednesday, July 28.

Marketed by Auction House East Anglia, the land adjacent to Dunburgh Road in Geldeston, Beccles, had a guide price of £20,000 to £30,000 plus fees.

The property description from the auctioneers said it was a "rare opportunity" that saw "this beautiful parcel of undulating land" up for sale.

The gated access to the area of land adjacent to Dunburgh Road in Dunburgh, Beccles. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

It stated: "It is well maintained and has been used for pure pleasure for the past eight years by the current owners.

"This is a rare opportunity to acquire a small part of Norfolk countryside."

The "1.6 acre parcel of amenity land" was sold on a freehold tenure for £111,000 - well above its expected guide price.