Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News

'Beautiful' plot of land sells at auction for five times guide price

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:13 AM July 30, 2021   
The area of land adjacent to Dunburgh Road in Dunburgh, Beccles.

The area of land adjacent to Dunburgh Road in Dunburgh, Beccles. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

An area of land in a tranquil setting has sold for more than five times the price it was expected to fetch at auction.

The parcel of amenity land in the countryside near Beccles, went under the hammer as an auction was held online on Wednesday, July 28.

Marketed by Auction House East Anglia, the land adjacent to Dunburgh Road in Geldeston, Beccles, had a guide price of £20,000 to £30,000 plus fees.

The property description from the auctioneers said it was a "rare opportunity" that saw "this beautiful parcel of undulating land" up for sale.

The area of land adjacent to Dunburgh Road in Dunburgh, Beccles.

The gated access to the area of land adjacent to Dunburgh Road in Dunburgh, Beccles. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

It stated: "It is well maintained and has been used for pure pleasure for the past eight years by the current owners.

"This is a rare opportunity to acquire a small part of Norfolk countryside."

You may also want to watch:

The "1.6 acre parcel of amenity land" was sold on a freehold tenure for £111,000 - well above its expected guide price.

Most Read

  1. 1 A popular pub near Beccles is temporarily closed
  2. 2 'It was as if Covid didn't exist' - Latitude-goers report positive tests
  3. 3 West End star set to visit youngsters at Beccles Public Hall
  1. 4 Wanted Waveney man may be in London
  2. 5 Man has jaw broken following punch at Latitude Festival
  3. 6 Honda motorbike stolen during early morning theft in Ellough
  4. 7 Award-winning Suffolk farm announces first ever pop-up restaurant
  5. 8 Photos capture impressive storm clouds dominating Norfolk skyline
  6. 9 Heartbreak as Beccles Ladies miss out on Wembley dream at final hurdle
  7. 10 Coronavirus cases in East Suffolk almost double in a week
Beccles News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

aimee family

Family fundraising for Aimee, 16, after leukaemia diagnosis

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Looking down Ellough Road in Beccles.

Banned motorist admits dangerous driving around town

Jane Hunt

person
People enjoying the first ever Bungay Pride event on Saturday, July 24.

Gallery

More than 150 people enjoy town's first ever Pride event

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Aerial photos show the extent of this year's Latitude Festival in Suffolk.

Gallery

Incredible aerial photos show scale of Latitude Festival

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus