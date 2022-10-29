Author releases children's book and will donate proceed to charity

Sandra Gordon is 'delighted' to have published her first book - Credit: Archant

A beloved bear which saw a man through his final hours has provided the inspiration for a new Christmas-themed children's book.

Denton author Sandra Gordon came up with the idea for her debut book having spotted the battered bear in a newspaper article.

The teddy made the headlines down south after it was found discarded in a hoard of retro items left forgotten in Bishopstone Station in East Sussex.

Front cover of 'Teddy – Bishopstone Station’s Bear' - Credit: Sandra Gordon

A friend of Mrs Gordon - who happened to be a founding member of the Friends of Bishopstone Station - was able to tell the writer the bear's story.

Mrs Gordon explained: "My friend was able to finally gain access to the old Bishopstone parcel office which had been shut up.

"In there they found an 80s skate board and a teddy bear among other things. They later learned the teddy bear bad belonged to a man named Guy, who had lost the bear before being reunited when he was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

"He kept the bear with him until he died.

"The book is inspired by that true story."

Mrs Gordon said that "blood, sweat and tears" went into writing 'Teddy – Bishopstone Station’s Bear'.

All proceeds of the work will go to the Brain Tumour Charity and Friends of Bishopstone Station.

The Norfolk mum added: "I am very proud to have published my first book - it has been a whirlwind of emotions, blood, sweat and tears. I am just so pleased the book is on sale.

"I am desperate to sell as many copies as possible because I wish to raise as much for my selected charities as possible."

Mrs Gordon is encouraging people to buy the book from local independent shops to support them through a turbulent time.

She added: "The book is on sale at Beccles Books, Halesworth Bookshop, Robinson's Traditional Stationers in Harleston and Bookbugs and Dragon Tales in Norwich.

"Local bookshops need as much support as any other business in these tough times."

The 1980s skateboard found at the train station - Credit: Sandra Gordon

The book is currently on sale and costs £6.99.