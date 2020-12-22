Meet the baby alpaca with a broken leg who needs your help

Video

Published: 6:24 PM December 22, 2020

Rafiki the Alpaca, from Unicorn Alpaca Walks in Shipmeadow, who recently broke his leg. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

A crowdfunder has been set up to pay for medical bills for a baby alpaca with a broken leg.

Last week, a photo of a baby alpaca sitting in a parked car in Beccles led to amusement - and questions over why he was there.

It turned out the creature is none other than Rafiki, who is somewhat of a celebrity in the town, often spotted by passers-by and mums on the school run.

Rafiki the Alpaca, from Unicorn Alpaca Walks in Shipmeadow, who recently broke his leg. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Rafiki, who is five months old, lives at Unicorn Alpaca Walks in Shipmeadow with a variety of other animals, including a rescue pig, goose, pigeon, goats, tortoises, rabbits, guinea pigs, chickens, sheep, turkey, finches, canaries, budgies, young rears and even a pet skunk.

But he hasn't had the best start in life - he lost his mum due to a dog attack and broke his leg following another alpaca jumping on him while he was asleep, which caused a spiral fracture.

A GoFundMe page has now been set up to raise funds for his vet costs.

Volunteer Vicky Crawford, from Church Farm in Shipmeadow, holding Pea the peacock. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

You may also want to watch:

Victoria Crawford, a volunteer, has fostered Rafiki and said: "We desperately need support.

"We are lucky that we managed to fund the animals during the first lockdown but the second lockdown has hit us very hard especially with Rafiki's vet bills.

Rafiki the Alpaca, from Unicorn Alpaca Walks in Shipmeadow, who recently broke his leg with volunteer Vicky Crawford who looks after him. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

"Rafiki himself has to be on restrictive movement.

"He has a stable so he doesn't get too excited and then he is home in my longue in the evenings.

"So he has his pen that he likes to go in and then he lays in front of the TV in the evening with us and is still bottle fed."

Kerry Nichols, part owner of Unicorn Alpaca Walks, holding a skunk. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Kerry Nichols, co-owner of Unicorn Alpacas, said the impact of coronavirus on the farm had been significant.

She said: "It has been crazy, it has been a nightmare.

"We did have a certain amount of funds left before the first lockdown but that has been spent on our animal feed.

Rafiki the Alpaca, from Unicorn Alpaca Walks in Shipmeadow, who recently broke his leg. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

"We are taking it out of our accounts just to keep things going really.

"With this second lockdown it is painfully difficult.

"We are hoping people start coming back to the farm after this lockdown to see all the animals again. We've just got to keep our fingers crossed."

If you want to help Rafiki you can donate at uk.gofundme.com/f/rafiki-the-alpaca