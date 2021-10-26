Backlash against raw sewage vote as local hotspots revealed

Published: 1:00 PM October 26, 2021

In 2020 a sewer storm overflow spilled 21 times for a total of 86 hours on the River Waveney in Beccles. Inset, Councillor Caroline Topping and Waveney MP Peter Aldous. - Credit: Sonya Duncan/Mick Howes/Nick Butcher.

MPs are facing backlash after voting against amending a bill which would stop water companies pumping raw sewage into local rivers and seas.

The vote, which took place earlier this month, saw 265 Tory MPs turning down an amendment to the Environment Bill which sought to place a legal duty on water companies not to pump sewage into rivers.

Only 22 Conservative MPs rebelled against the government. This did not include Waveney MP Peter Aldous, who voted to turn down the amendment.

Mr Aldous was approached for comment about his vote but has not yet responded.

Caroline Topping, Green party councillor for Beccles and Worlingham on East Suffolk Council, has written to Mr Aldous to explain his decision.

She said: "I understand water companies are ‘allowed’ to put raw sewage into our rivers and the sea only during extreme weather cases as an overflow ‘relief' but this bill would have made it the legal duty of those companies to make improvements to their sewerage systems and demonstrate progressive reductions in the harm caused to human and other life by discharges of untreated sewage.

"I know many people who wild swim in the River Waveney and pre-COVID we actually had two annual organised Wild River Swims which were highly successful and would not have been allowed to go ahead had the water quality not been good.

"Also, cold water swimming is one of those activities that appears to be having a beneficial effect on sufferers of long-Covid and with numbers of sufferers rising, anything that will help them must be encouraged and supported.

"The River Waveney is the jewel in Beccles crown.

"It is our beach, one of our main tourist attractions.

"If we can not protect our river from this disgusting misuse, then our jewel is under serious threat.

"Who is going to support our communities when the tourists no longer wish to visit because our beautiful waters have sewerage floating in them?"

Unhealthy amounts of sewage have been identified in parts of the River Waveney. - Credit: Archant

With just over a week until COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, the limelight will be focussed on ministers' green credentials.

Recent data published by the Rivers Trust show sewage overflow hotspots across Beccles, Bungay and Lowestoft.

A map released by the Rivers Trust reveals local sewage hotspots across the River Waveney. - Credit: Rivers Trust

The River Waveney Trust are working with local farmers to share best practice in dealing with sewage run off.

But for chair of the trustee board at River Waveney Trust, Keith Lead, action rather than words is needed.

He said: "We've seen a lot more people using our rivers since lockdown was lifted.

"As a trust, we have a duty to improve our rivers because they are consistently failing to achieve a clean status mainly because of sewage run offs and waterflows.

"I'm disappointed with Mr Aldous and the other local MPs because they can do more, especially with the COP26 summit approaching.

"Sewage spills into rivers and the sea damage aquatic life and increases dilution.

"We require a change in the law to prevent water companies doing this so I think a government U-turn is needed."

Data from the Rivers Trust reveals water companies are pumping sewage into areas like Lowestoft harbour. - Credit: Archant

Where are the local sewage hotspots?

According to the Rivers Trust, people should avoid entering the water immediately downstream of these local hotspots due to the excess amount of sewage in the waterways.

This is particuarly the case for wild swimmers using the River Waveney in Beccles and Bungay.