Parishes planning Italian pop-up night in aid of village hall
- Credit: Google
A pair of Suffolk parishes are hoping to offer "something different" with a pop-up Italian night to raise funds for the village hall.
Carol Blanchard, secretary of Barsham and Shipmeadow Village Hall, just west of Beccles, has organised the event, which will include a three-course meal, in order to raise funds for the upkeep of the building.
She said: "We're having a lot of work done to the village hall at the moment, so we're trying to find ways of raising money and bringing the community together.
"We thought we'd do something a bit different."
The hall, built in 1874, is used for community meetings including a railways modelling group, the Women's Institute, two AA groups and a coffee morning.
Last year, a new toilet was built and currently a new kitchen is being installed.
The event takes place on Saturday, October 2, at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £15 and there will be a maximum of 30 guests.
Check the village hall's Facebook page for more details.
