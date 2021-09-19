Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Parishes planning Italian pop-up night in aid of village hall

Daniel Hickey

Published: 4:19 PM September 19, 2021    Updated: 4:22 PM September 19, 2021
Barsham and Shipmeadow Village Hall

Barsham and Shipmeadow Village Hall, where a pop-up Italian night will take place on October 2. - Credit: Google

A pair of Suffolk parishes are hoping to offer "something different" with a pop-up Italian night to raise funds for the village hall.

Carol Blanchard, secretary of Barsham and Shipmeadow Village Hall, just west of Beccles, has organised the event, which will include a three-course meal, in order to raise funds for the upkeep of the building.

She said: "We're having a lot of work done to the village hall at the moment, so we're trying to find ways of raising money and bringing the community together.

Carol Blanchard, secretary of Barsham and Shipmeadow Village Hall.

Carol Blanchard, secretary of Barsham and Shipmeadow Village Hall. - Credit: Submitted

"We thought we'd do something a bit different."

The hall, built in 1874, is used for community meetings including a railways modelling group, the Women's Institute, two AA groups and a coffee morning.

Tables and chairs arranged for diners at Barsham and Shipmeadow Village Hall.

Tables and chairs arranged for diners at Barsham and Shipmeadow Village Hall. - Credit: Carol Blanchard

Last year, a new toilet was built and currently a new kitchen is being installed.

The event takes place on Saturday, October 2, at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £15 and there will be a maximum of 30 guests.

Check the village hall's Facebook page for more details.


Author Picture Icon
Chris Hill
Matthew Earth
