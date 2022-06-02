Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
'Three cheers for an amazing achievement': Afternoon tea welcomes dozens

Reece Hanson

Published: 9:10 PM June 2, 2022
Around 100 visitors enjoyed afternoon tea at St Luke's Church Centre in Beccles for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Around 100 visitors enjoyed afternoon tea at St Luke's Church Centre in Beccles for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Reece Hanson

Platinum jubilee celebrations continued in Beccles on Thursday as an afternoon tea welcomed dozens of visitors.

The event, held at St Luke's Church Centre on Rigbourne Hill, offered guests the chance to celebrate the historic occasion with an "indoor street party", complete with sandwiches, cakes and live music.

Canon Rich Henderson said: "We have had about 100 people enjoying afternoon tea, with lots of sandwiches and cakes, as part of the jubilee celebrations.

"There was a great team who have put this together for the town and we wanted to try and create an indoor street party for the people of Beccles.

"Everyone, of different ages, seems to have enjoyed the chance to come together and mark the day.

"It is an amazing achievement and we began the day with a prayer to give thanks for her reign and sang the national anthem, before having three cheers for the Queen."

