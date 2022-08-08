Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Investigation into fatal aircraft crash continues

Reece Hanson

Published: 11:41 AM August 8, 2022
beccles airfield crash

Emergency services were called to the crash at Beccles Airfield in March. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The cause of a fatal crash at Beccles Airfield remains under investigation, almost five months on.

Emergency services were called after a light aircraft crashed on March 24, but Suffolk Police later confirmed the pilot had died in the crash.

The following day, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) confirmed that an investigation was under way with investigators working on site.

It is believed the investigation could take up to a year to complete, and the crash remains under investigation.

The aircraft was later transported from the Ellough site back to the AAIB base in Farnborough, Hampshire, for further investigation.

Ambulance crews and seven fire engines were called, as well as the East of England Air Ambulance, which landed in a nearby rapeseed oil field.

Police also confirmed no one else was on board the aircraft when it crashed at the airfield.

