Fatal airfield crash investigation could take year to complete

An investigation is now under way at the airfield. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

An investigation into a light aircraft crash which resulted in a pilot being killed could take 12 months to complete.

The incident happened at Beccles at 2pm last Thursday.

A man was on board the light aircraft that crashed as it attempted to land on the runway.

Eleven emergency service vehicles were called to the scene, including seven fire engines from Woodbridge, Leiston, Wrentham, Beccles and Lowestoft South stations.

Police later confirmed a man was killed in the incident.

An investigation conducted by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) is now under way and investigators started working on Friday.

A spokesperson for the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said fatal incidents of this nature can take nine to 12 months to fully investigate.

The Air Ambulance was also called to the scene. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

They said: "There is no update yet in terms of the investigation.

"This is very early days so far and investigations like these take nine to 12 months on average to fully investigate."