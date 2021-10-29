Give us your nominations for the Beccles and Bungay Journal Awards 2021
Beccles and Bungay's community heroes and brilliant businesses will be celebrated in a new set of awards launched by the Journal.
The Beccles and Bungay Journal Awards 2021 launch today with the aim of celebrating the people who make our community tick, from our shops and pubs, to the volunteers who give so much while asking for little.
We also want to highlight and applaud the moments that made you smile, laugh or swell with pride at what our fantastic towns and villages are capable of.
To kick things off, we are asking for who you think should be shortlisted in each of our eight categories, using the form below.
We will then take those nominations to create a shortlist, and put the names out to a public vote.
Those with the most votes will be given a prize and a moment in the spotlight in the Journal at the end of the year.
The awards will have eight categories:
- Business owner of the year
- Pub landlord of the year
- Teacher of the year
- Community hero
- Young person of the year
- Moment of the year
- Fresh idea of the year (a new event or initiative)
- Uniformed hero of the year
Reece Hanson, Beccles and Bungay Journal editor, said the awards were a chance to celebrate everything great about the town, and to look back on an eventful year.
He said: "We're launching these awards because there are so many exceptional people working tirelessly to make Beccles, Bungay and the surrounding towns and villages a wonderful place to live and work.
"There are so many businesses, teachers, police officers, nurses and community heroes across our area who deserve recognition for what they do in promoting our towns or helping its residents in many ways.
"If you know someone who deserves to be nominated for our Beccles and Bungay Journal Awards 2021, please don't hesitate to put them forward in one of our eight categories to be shortlisted.
"Whether it's a business who goes the extra mile for their customers, a truly inspiring teacher or a pub landlord who is always at the heart of the community, we want to hear about them.
Fill in the embedded form above to share your nominations. If you don't have a nomination for every category, don't worry, just fill out the ones you can!