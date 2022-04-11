Town's museum reopens for 2022 with new exhibition

A town's museum has reopened for the 2022 season with a new special exhibition.

Beccles and District Museum, at Leman House in Ballygate, welcomed back visitors for the first time this year earlier this month.

Their new exhibition - a display of samplers and sewing entitled 'Life Stories in Stiches' - was prepared by Pam Finch, who curates the museum's textile collection and provides background on the samplers.

Museum secretary Andy Lovegrove studies 'Life Stories in Stiches' exhibition at Beccles and District Museum. - Credit: Barry Darch

Dr Barry Darch, chairman of the trustees, said: "It is exciting to be able to showcase more of the museum’s collection of fascinating artefacts not usually on display.

"‘Life Stories in Stitches’ has got our season off to a great start."

The exhibition is available until July 9, when the history of the Beccles Society will be featured.

A sampler by eight-year-old Louisa Anne Rockhill from 1837, on display at Beccles and District Museum. - Credit: Barry Darch

The museum is now open on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday afternoons from 1.45pm until 4.30pm until the end of October.