Charity baker raises more than £110,000 from cake stalls

Charity baker David Brown has raised over £110,000 for Help For Heroes since 2009 - Credit: Nick Butcher

A charity baker who has raised more than £110,000 for Help For Heroes by running cake stalls has been nominated by the charity for a Pride of Britain Award.

David Brown has spent more than a decade raising the six-figure sum to help veterans integrate back into civilian life.

After years of manning cake stalls, pouring chutney into jars and holding raffles across Norfolk and Suffolk, the Beccles baker has been recognised for his efforts as one of four nominees from the East Anglia region.

Mr Brown said: "Win or lose, it is a wonderful achievement to be nominated, especially knowing how large the region is.

"It's massive and to be one of just four nominees is fantastic.

"I was lost for words when I found out."

His efforts began back in 2009 when his daughter returned from serving in Afghanistan.

Help For Heroes works to rehabilitate injured veterans, providing them with training for new careers and supporting their mental health.

Though Mr Brown's wife sadly passed away in 2016, he has continued raising money as a way of keeping her legacy alive.

He said: "It has all been very worthwhile and something my late wife believed in.

"I couldn't have been more honoured to be nominated.

"I always knew Help For Heroes appreciated the hard work but to be nominated makes me very proud.

"It's the troops who need our help and to think I can help them is just beyond me."

Mr Brown vowed his efforts would not stop, although the current cost of living crisis has forced him to temporarily stop selling his homemade chutneys at his stalls.

He said: "I've had to cut back on some of the things I do because the cost of groceries has shot through the roof.

"I still pay for everything myself, and I can't afford to keep everything going at the minute.

"My following has always been brilliant. You're only as good as your supporters.

"I work hard putting the stalls together, but it is the people who come and buy them who make it all worthwhile.

"A few have been asking about my chutneys but they've all been very understanding when I explain."

He will return to Exchange Square, in Beccles, for his next stall later this month from 8am on September 24, with another planned for October 22.