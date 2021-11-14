Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News

Gallery

Town's beer festival enjoys successful return

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 5:19 PM November 14, 2021
Beccles Beer Festival 2021 at Beccles Public Hall. . Event organisers Graham Elliott and Nicky Ellio

Beccles Beer Festival 2021 at Beccles Public Hall. . Event organisers Graham Elliott and Nicky Elliott. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A town's ever-popular beer festival enjoyed a "successful" return over the weekend, with more than 3,000 pints sold over three days.

The Beccles Beer Festival was one of the many events cancelled in 2020 in a bid to limit infections during the coronavirus pandemic.

But this year, the three-day event made its eagerly-anticipated return when it celebrated its ninth installment in 10 years, with new measures in place to keep visitors safe.

Beccles Beer Festival 2021 at Beccles Public Hall. Pictures: Britytany Woodman

Beccles Beer Festival 2021 at Beccles Public Hall. Pictures: Britytany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The festival which began on Friday (November 12) and finished on Sunday (November 14) took place at Beccles Public Hall and Theatre and showcased 35 ales, ciders and lager from 20 local breweries.

Beccles Beer Festival 2021 at Beccles Public Hall. . Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Beccles Beer Festival 2021 at Beccles Public Hall. . Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Shaun Crowley, managing director of Beccles Lido Limited, said: "It's gone really well. We were a little bit nervous when we were organising the event.

You may also want to watch:

"There is still a degree of nervousness about, with Covid still about, so we really wanted to bring it back this year but in a safe way so we considered how to do it with reasonable numbers."

Visitors were limited to avoid crowds at what were peak times in previous years, although guests could still turn up without a ticket if the hall was not at capacity.

Most Read

  1. 1 Holidaymakers 'felt' as violent crime rises in Waveney
  2. 2 70-plus people in hospital in Suffolk suffering from Covid
  3. 3 Café supporting former homeless people reopens bigger and better
  1. 4 Road closures cause confusion and fines for motorists
  2. 5 GP surgery to cut vaccinations offered after abuse to staff and high workloads
  3. 6 Tesco and Co-op recall food items over allergy concerns
  4. 7 Discovery hubs and summer festival planned for Beccles Quay
  5. 8 Photographer captures sighting of peregrine falcon on Beccles Bell Tower
  6. 9 Beccles Lido celebrates stellar season as cold water swimming kicks in
  7. 10 Plans unveiled for Bungay's eagerly-anticipated Christmas lights

Mr Crowley said the festival would normally see about 1,500 people over three days.

This year, by Sunday morning, approximately 850 people had enjoyed the event.

"I think we'll probably have seen about a thousand people over the whole weekend. As of Saturday night, we had sold 3,000 pints and we're selling a fair few more today (Sunday)," he said.

"It's been successful but it's been safe. It's been busy but not crowded. We couldn't have asked for better."

Beccles Beer Festival 2021 at Beccles Public Hall. . Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Beccles Beer Festival 2021 at Beccles Public Hall. . Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The festival is an important fundraising event for Beccles Lido, an open-air swimming pool in the town.

Mr Crowley said: "I just think it's important we begin to bring back community events. And that's what we're all about."

Beccles Beer Festival 2021 at Beccles Public Hall. . Liz and Bill Barnett. Pictures: Brittany Woodm

Beccles Beer Festival 2021 at Beccles Public Hall. . Liz and Bill Barnett. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

As with the first installment of the festival 10 years ago, this year's event also fell on Remembrance Sunday - and Mr Crowley said he was pleased to see veterans wearing their medals attend on Sunday morning.

Beccles Beer Festival 2021 at Beccles Public Hall. Harrison, Lee Henderson and BEN Amanda Reeve Pi

Beccles Beer Festival 2021 at Beccles Public Hall. Harrison, Lee Henderson and BEN Amanda Reeve Pictures: Britytany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The response from visitors was "excellent," he said.

"Everyone is so pleased it's back."

Beccles Beer Festival 2021 at Beccles Public Hall. Keith Lovett and Ian Goodall Pictures: Brittany W

Beccles Beer Festival 2021 at Beccles Public Hall. Keith Lovett and Ian Goodall Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Beccles Beer Festival 2021 at Beccles Public Hall. Jordan Sibley and Lucy Wilson Pictures: Brittany

Beccles Beer Festival 2021 at Beccles Public Hall. Jordan Sibley and Lucy Wilson Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Beccles Beer Festival 2021 at Beccles Public Hall. . Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Beccles Beer Festival 2021 at Beccles Public Hall. . Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Beccles Beer Festival 2021 at Beccles Public Hall. . Event organiser Graham Elliott. Pictures: Britt

Beccles Beer Festival 2021 at Beccles Public Hall. . Event organiser Graham Elliott. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman


Beccles News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

George Westwood Way in Beccles, south Norfolk

Norfolk Live News

Beccles road blocked after two-vehicle crash

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Crown Court

Halesworth man, 70, admits sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Jane Hunt

person
traffic order new market beccles

Have your say on parking in Beccles with planters set to go

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Indie rock band Razorlight playing to the audience at Heveningham Hall fireworks

Updated

Heveningham Hall fireworks display organisers apologise after 'chaos'

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon