Beccles Beer Festival to return for 10th year

Teresa and John Gallagher, Graham Elliott and James Cushing at Beccles Beer Festival in November 2019.

A town's ever-popular beer festival is set to return next week.

The Beccles Beer Festival was one of a number of events cancelled in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic in a bid to limit the spread.

Now, the three-day event is set to make its eagerly-anticipated return when it celebrates its 10th year from Friday, November 12, with new measures in place to keep visitors safe.

The Beccles Beer Festival will return for its 10th year on November 12. - Credit: Nick Butcher

The festival, taking place at Beccles Public Hall and Theatre, will showcase 35 ales, ciders and lager from 20 local breweries.

There will also be live music from two local bands - Owl & Wolves on Friday, November 12 and Baku and Beyond on Saturday, November 13.

Shaun Crowley, Beccles Lido Limited managing director, said: "Admission to Beccles Beer Festival is free, but as in previous years you will need to buy a £3 souvenir glass for your beer.

"And we have introduced various new measures to recognise we are still living with Covid.

"We do know that some people travel some distance, so if you would like to guarantee entry we will be selling a limited number of advance tickets which guarantee entry before 6pm on Friday or before 2pm on Saturday."

This year, the festival will be operating a cashless bar, instead selling £10 cards which can be used to purchase your glass, drinks and food.

The Public Hall bar will also be open for soft drinks, bottled beers and ciders, wine and spirits.

Numbers will be limited to avoid crowds at peak times in previous years, although visitors can still turn up without a ticket if the hall is not at capacity.

The Beccles Beer Festival will return for its 10th year on November 12. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Advance tickets will be £10 and can be exchanged for a £10 pre-paid card upon arrival at the festival.

Beccles Beer Festival opens from 4pm on Friday, November 12 until 11pm.

It will return from midday until 11pm on Saturday, November 13, and from midday until 6pm on Sunday, when off-license sales will be available if there is any beer left over.

Full details for the festival, including additional coronavirus protections measures in place, can be found at www.becclesbeerfestival.co.uk

Tickets can be purchased at the Public Hall box office from 10am on Saturday, November 6, or online at www.becclespublichall.com