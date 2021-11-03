Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News

Beccles Beer Festival to return for 10th year

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 4:00 PM November 3, 2021
Teresa and John Gallagher, Graham Elliott and James Cushing at Beccles Beer Festival in November 2019.

Teresa and John Gallagher, Graham Elliott and James Cushing at Beccles Beer Festival in November 2019. - Credit: BRITTANY WOODMAN

A town's ever-popular beer festival is set to return next week.

The Beccles Beer Festival was one of a number of events cancelled in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic in a bid to limit the spread.

Now, the three-day event is set to make its eagerly-anticipated return when it celebrates its 10th year from Friday, November 12, with new measures in place to keep visitors safe.

Richard Page and Barrie Harris enjoy the 1st Spring Beccles Beer Festival.Picture: Nick Butcher

The Beccles Beer Festival will return for its 10th year on November 12. - Credit: Nick Butcher

The festival, taking place at Beccles Public Hall and Theatre, will showcase 35 ales, ciders and lager from 20 local breweries.

There will also be live music from two local bands - Owl & Wolves on Friday, November 12 and Baku and Beyond on Saturday, November 13.

You may also want to watch:

Shaun Crowley, Beccles Lido Limited managing director, said: "Admission to Beccles Beer Festival is free, but as in previous years you will need to buy a £3 souvenir glass for your beer.

"And we have introduced various new measures to recognise we are still living with Covid.

Most Read

  1. 1 Dates confirmed for Beccles and Bungay Christmas lights switch ons
  2. 2 Father diagnosed with rare form of cancer seeks to raise awareness
  3. 3 Company fined for safety breach after blast caused employee serious burns
  1. 4 HGV driver admits causing death of great-grandmother by careless driving
  2. 5 'A big part of Bungay life': Popular Akela remembered
  3. 6 Mercedes convertible stolen from drive in Beccles
  4. 7 Project which could stop repeat of Christmas flooding given £8,000
  5. 8 Man left with internal injuries after Bungay crash
  6. 9 Free Christmas market to offer food and drink, crafts and antiques
  7. 10 Charity's joy after donated scanner sells for £1,650 on eBay

"We do know that some people travel some distance, so if you would like to guarantee entry we will be selling a limited number of advance tickets which guarantee entry before 6pm on Friday or before 2pm on Saturday."

This year, the festival will be operating a cashless bar, instead selling £10 cards which can be used to purchase your glass, drinks and food.

The Public Hall bar will also be open for soft drinks, bottled beers and ciders, wine and spirits.

Numbers will be limited to avoid crowds at peak times in previous years, although visitors can still turn up without a ticket if the hall is not at capacity.

Amanda and Simon Malcolm with Craig and Helen Wilson and Alison Flower at the 1st Spring Beccles Bee

The Beccles Beer Festival will return for its 10th year on November 12. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Advance tickets will be £10 and can be exchanged for a £10 pre-paid card upon arrival at the festival.

Beccles Beer Festival opens from 4pm on Friday, November 12 until 11pm.

It will return from midday until 11pm on Saturday, November 13, and from midday until 6pm on Sunday, when off-license sales will be available if there is any beer left over.

Full details for the festival, including additional coronavirus protections measures in place, can be found at www.becclesbeerfestival.co.uk

Tickets can be purchased at the Public Hall box office from 10am on Saturday, November 6, or online at www.becclespublichall.com

Beccles News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

jasmin tristan

'Like a horror film' - Friends left terrified after being followed in woods

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
One person has been rescued from their vehicle after a two vehicle crash in Bungay 

Suffolk Live | Updated

Two taken to hospital after two vehicle crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The Air Ambulance was called to a Suffolk town

Air ambulance called after man in 20s is injured in crash in Bungay

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The Racehorse in Westhall, which has secured funding from Rishi Sunak's Budget

Suffolk Live

'I'm just gobsmacked': east Suffolk pub receives £96,000 grant in Budget

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon