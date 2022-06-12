Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Ferry tours and kayaking offered at Broads festival

James Weeds

Published: 11:20 AM June 12, 2022
Chris, George and Jenny Davies at the Broads Life Festival

Chris, George and Jenny Davies at the Broads Life Festival

The tranquillity of the Broads was brought to life during a festival celebrating the national park.

The Broads Life Festival took place at Beccles Quay on Saturday, June 11.

The event had a "nice steady pace" according to organisers, allowing visitors to unwind and enjoy the variety of information and entertainment on offer.

Hosted by the Broads Authority as part of the National Lottery Heritage-funded Water, Mills and Marshes Scheme, the festival offered free activities, performances and workshops for families.

Jo Leverett at the Broads Life Festival

Jo Leverett at the Broads Life Festival

There were heritage walks, day boats, kayaking and ferry tours available throughout the day.

There was also a performance of Thumbelina and puppet-making workshops hosted by the Norwich Puppet Theatre.

Jodi Bromley, owner of Three Rivers Pitch and Paddle, had a pop-up stall at the festival and said the day went "swimmingly".

"It was a well-organised and relaxed festival, which had a nice steady pace and there was lots to do for people who were there.

"My children had a lot of fun at the pond-dipping workshop, which was really interesting. And the production of Thumbelina was excellent.

"There weren't masses of queues, so everybody had the chance to do something. It was a lovely day."

The Broads Life festival June 2022

The Broads Life festival June 2022

