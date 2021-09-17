Your Beccles and Bungay Journal has a new community editor

Published: 6:00 AM September 17, 2021

The Beccles and Bungay Journal has a new editor passionate about bringing you the news that matters.

Reece Hanson has been appointed as community editor of the Journal and will lead its team of reporters covering Beccles, Bungay and the surrounding villages.

Mr Hanson, 28, has been working as chief reporter at the Beccles and Bungay Journal and the Lowestoft Journal since October 2018.

Originally from Sunderland, he joined the Journal's publisher Archant after working as a reporter at a daily newspaper in Cumbria prior to his move east.

He said: "I'm honoured to have been named community editor of a newspaper I have been so passionate about for the last three years.

"We are the only newspaper and website solely dedicated to the towns and we are fully aware of the responsibility that involves.

"In my first week at the Journal I was thrilled to be invited along to the Stars of Lowestoft and Waveney awards and from that night on I have been inspired by so many wonderful people who call this part of the world home.

"It is only right we play our part too, and we must be a champion for our beautiful towns and villages, and strive to make them a great place to live, work and visit.

"I can't wait to get to work."

Mr Hanson will be joined in covering the patch by reporter Jasper King, who has worked at the paper, as well as its sister title in Lowestoft, since September 2020.

Mr King returned to his native east coast last year after working at Bristol Live.

The duo will be supported in covering the breaking news, events and stories around the town by colleagues from around Norfolk and Suffolk, including senior reporter Mark Boggis, who has covered the east coast for more than two decades since February 2001.

Andrew Fitchett, who was Beccles and Bungay Journal editor prior to Mr Hanson's appointment, has moved into a group editor role at Archant and will still be involved in the paper day-to-day.

To get in touch with the Journal's new community editor, email him at reece.hanson@archant.co.uk, or call him on 07974 346406.