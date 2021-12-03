Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Time to vote for the Journal awards finalists

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 8:00 AM December 3, 2021
Jane Martin was named a Community Hero at the Victory Housing Awards 2011. Pictured, left, at the Tu

Voting has opened for the Beccles and Bungay Journal Awards 2021 - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

It's time to vote for your community heroes and inspirational figures across Waveney.

Last month we launched the Beccles and Bungay Journal Awards 2021 to praise all that is good in our towns and villages, from thriving businesses to charity fundraisers and events that captured people's imagination. 

We were inundated with entries for our awards, which have eight categories:

Business owner of the year; Pub landlord of the year; Teacher of the year; Community hero; Young person of the year; Moment of the year; Fresh idea of the year (a new event or initiative) and Uniformed hero of the year.

The Beccles and Bungay Journal Awards 2021.

The Beccles and Bungay Journal Awards 2021. - Credit: Archant

We whittled down the nominations for each category and now we are urging our readers to vote for them.

The young person of the year award has been decided separately.

Journal editor Reece Hanson said: "We have seen some brilliant nominations sent in for our awards and must say a huge congratulations to everyone involved.

"We want to celebrate the best of our communities with these awards and those nominated below do just that with their brilliant commitment to our towns and villages.

"Now it's down to our readers to face the difficult task of picking their winners."

The final nominees are: 

Business owner of year:

Craig Trickett, Jim's Mobile Grocery Store

Victoria Jermany, Parlour Made

Michelle and Trevor Payne, Ingate pub

Paul and Vanessa Kisby, Sweeties

Pub landlord of the year:

Michelle and Trevor Payne, Ingate pub

Ian Willis, The Butchers Arms

Teacher of the year:

Richard Ainslie, Sir John Leman High School

Danny Burton, SET Beccles School

Community hero:

Craig Trickett, Jim's Mobile Grocery Store

Helen and Chris Steed, WLOG Rising Stars

Annette Tackley, Beccles Carnival

Bernice De'Ath - Beccles Town Football Club

Moment of the year:

Beccles Carnival 

Beccles Remembers concert

Bungay's garden street market

Fresh idea of the year:

Jim's Mobile Grocery Store

Beccles Community Hub

Worlingham Roadrunnerz

Uniformed hero of the year:

Gilly Wright, Beccles Hospital

Rebecca Smedley, NHS

