Time to vote for the Journal awards finalists
It's time to vote for your community heroes and inspirational figures across Waveney.
Last month we launched the Beccles and Bungay Journal Awards 2021 to praise all that is good in our towns and villages, from thriving businesses to charity fundraisers and events that captured people's imagination.
We were inundated with entries for our awards, which have eight categories:
Business owner of the year; Pub landlord of the year; Teacher of the year; Community hero; Young person of the year; Moment of the year; Fresh idea of the year (a new event or initiative) and Uniformed hero of the year.
We whittled down the nominations for each category and now we are urging our readers to vote for them.
The young person of the year award has been decided separately.
Journal editor Reece Hanson said: "We have seen some brilliant nominations sent in for our awards and must say a huge congratulations to everyone involved.
"We want to celebrate the best of our communities with these awards and those nominated below do just that with their brilliant commitment to our towns and villages.
"Now it's down to our readers to face the difficult task of picking their winners."
The final nominees are:
Business owner of year:
Craig Trickett, Jim's Mobile Grocery Store
Victoria Jermany, Parlour Made
Michelle and Trevor Payne, Ingate pub
Paul and Vanessa Kisby, Sweeties
Pub landlord of the year:
Michelle and Trevor Payne, Ingate pub
Ian Willis, The Butchers Arms
Teacher of the year:
Richard Ainslie, Sir John Leman High School
Danny Burton, SET Beccles School
Community hero:
Craig Trickett, Jim's Mobile Grocery Store
Helen and Chris Steed, WLOG Rising Stars
Annette Tackley, Beccles Carnival
Bernice De'Ath - Beccles Town Football Club
Moment of the year:
Beccles Carnival
Beccles Remembers concert
Bungay's garden street market
Fresh idea of the year:
Jim's Mobile Grocery Store
Beccles Community Hub
Worlingham Roadrunnerz
Uniformed hero of the year:
Gilly Wright, Beccles Hospital
Rebecca Smedley, NHS