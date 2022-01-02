Beccles and Bungay Journal awards: Meet your young person of 2021
- Credit: Beccles Town Council
A Beccles teenager who sprang into action to try and save a life has been recognised in the Beccles and Bungay Journal Awards.
17-year-old Toby Smith was working at the town's 3G football pitch when a player in a walking football event collapsed.
Acting quickly, the Sir John Leman Sixth Form student began carrying out CPR and used the nearby defibrillator before paramedics arrived at the scene.
Sadly, the man passed away, despite the efforts of Toby and the emergency services.
Toby said: "There was someone on the 3G pitch who had a heart attack.
"Myself and a few others who were there at the time tried our best to revive him.
"We carried out CPR and used the defibrillator before the paramedics arrived.
"We were just trying to do all we could for him, but it was a tragedy what happened."
The Beccles Under-18s footballer was named our Young Person of the Year, and is urging others to learn CPR.
He said: "I learned CPR at school, and I think it is something everyone should know and try to learn.
"It is nice to be recognised and I'd like to say thank you very much for everyone who nominated me on behalf of everyone's efforts who was there that day."
The teenager was also recognised by Beccles Town Council in December, winning the Eileen Crisp Award for Youth for 2021.
He received his award from Beccles Mayor Richard Stubbings.