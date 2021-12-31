Beccles and Bungay Journal Awards 2021: Community Hero of the Year

Helen and Chris Steed, of WLOG Rising Stars Youth Musical Theatre have won this year's community hero award at the Beccles and Bungay Journal Awards 2021. - Credit: victor@barkersphotos.co.uk

A couple who have been at the heart of youth theatre for the past 13 years have won this year's community hero award at the Beccles and Bungay Journal Awards 2021.

Chris and Helen Steed run WLOG Rising Stars Youth Musical Theatre in Beccles and described feeling 'chuffed' at the win.

Last month we launched the Beccles and Bungay Journal Awards 2021 to praise all that is good in our towns and villages, from thriving businesses to charity fundraisers and events that captured people's imagination.

Reacting to the news, Helen and Chis said: "Our first reaction is 'wow'.

"We were chuffed to bits to be nominated, but to actually win is something else.

"Running Rising Stars has been a huge part of our lives for nearly 13 years.

"It is a huge commitment - just running rehearsals twice a week takes a lot of our time.

"On top of that there is the planning, organising, publicity, costume making, set building, child safeguarding and everything else that is needed to put on a successful musical production.

"Sometimes, we work longer hours on Rising Stars than we do on our paid jobs.

"But the rewards are massive.

"Seeing the high standard of performance that the young cast achieve and hearing how much the audiences enjoy watching the end result is a real buzz.

"We also have a lot of fun at rehearsals.

"Far and away the best bit is that we get to work with some of the nicest and most talented young people in the Beccles area.

"Nothing gives us more pleasure than watching a shy new member become part of the Rising Stars family and develop into a confident performer.

"Please can we thank the rest of the Rising Stars committee for all their support and all the many children who have been a part of Rising Stars for making it all worthwhile."