Beccles and Bungay Journal Awards 2021: Meet your Teacher of the Year

Danny Burton has won Teacher of the Year at the Beccles and Bungay Journal Awards 2021. - Credit: Danny Burton

A local high school teacher, who has transformed the physical education at SET Beccles School, has described feeling 'flattered' winning Teacher of the Year at this year's Beccles and Bungay Journal Awards 2021.

Danny Burton, is lead practitioner for PE at SET Beccles School.

Last month we launched the Beccles and Bungay Journal Awards 2021 to praise all that is good in our towns and villages, from thriving businesses to charity fundraisers and events that captured people's imagination.

Mr Burton said: "I am truly flattered to be nominated for this award, let alone to win it.

"I would like to thank all of our SET Beccles School students and staff for embracing our new ideas.

"Coming from outside of the Beccles and Bungay area, it is humbling that your readers have selected me for this award.

"Following my appointment as Lead Practitioner for PE within the Seckford Education Trust, SET Beccles School have embraced a new philosophy for Physical Education.

"We have aspirations as a school to transform Physical Education; Ensuring all of our young people experience a subject which places Health and Wellbeing at the heart of what we do within our school.

"This year, we have tried to take pro-active steps to tackle some of the issues which have become much more prevalent for young people, such as declining mental health, heightened social anxieties and a lack of opportunities for students to contribute to their local communities due to ongoing restrictions and a decrease in self-confidence.

"Following a successful application during the summer, we were appointed as the Health and Wellbeing lead school for Suffolk by the Youth Sport Trust – giving us increased scope and opportunities to develop more strategies to help our young people within the uncertain world we currently live in.

"If anyone from the local area charities, organisations, or anyone from our community interested in our developments are interested in collaborating in any youth/social action projects, or would like to hear more about our work at SET Beccles School, please get in touch."