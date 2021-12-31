Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal Awards 2021: Uniformed Hero of the Year

Jasper King

Published: 11:15 AM December 31, 2021
East Coast Community Healthcare @ Beccles Hospital - June 2019

Gilly Wright (pictured in navy blue) has been serving the community of Beccles for more than 30 years. - Credit: Copyright (c) Julian Claxton Photography 2019

This year's Uniformed Hero Award at the Beccles and Bungay Journal Awards 2021 goes to Gilly Wright, ward sister at Beccles Hospital.

Over the last 30 years, Gilly has been serving the community in Beccles, especially during some of the most difficult times recently because of Covid.

Last month we launched the Beccles and Bungay Journal Awards 2021 to praise all that is good in our towns and villages, from thriving businesses to charity fundraisers and events that captured people's imagination. 

East Coast Community Healthcare @ Beccles Hospital - June 2019

Gilly Wright has won the Uniformed Hero Award at this year's Beccles and Bungay Journal Awards. - Credit: Copyright (c) Julian Claxton Photography 2019

Reacting to the news of the win, Gilly said: "I am very pleased, thankful and shocked to have won this award.

"I started at Beccles Hospital in 1987 as a nursing auxiliary helping to treat more elderly and long-term patients at the hospital.

"Then in 2002 I started training up to be a nurse and over the last seven years I have been ward sister.

"It has been so interesting seeing the transformation of the hospital and the Beccles community over these last 30 years and more.

"There have been so many changes over that period but throughout it all I have always cherished serving the town I love.

"The staff and people at the hospital also make the job what it is.

"Throughout the pandemic we were all gifted with sweets, fruits, donations and all sorts.

"We always get each other through, the staff at the hospital are like a second family to me and I will always be grateful to them.

"This award win will inspire me to keep helping and looking out for the town and community."

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon