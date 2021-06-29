Museums to reopen in Beccles and Bungay this summer

Published: 11:11 AM June 29, 2021 Updated: 11:49 AM June 29, 2021

Beccles and District Museum has reopened for the summer. - Credit: Barry Darch

Two museums are reopening their doors in time for the summer season.

The Beccles and District Museum welcomed its first visitor of 2021 on June 24 when Paul Warr arrived from Australia to research his Beccles ancestors - the Beane family of chimney sweeps.

Dr Barry Darch, chair of the Trustees of the Museum, said: "It's great to be open again after well over a year of closure. Our volunteers have worked incredibly hard to get the museum ready for a safe opening and we are very grateful to East Suffolk Council's Bounce Back Fund for its timely assistance."

The free museum is open on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday afternoons between 1.45pm and 4.30pm until the end of September, as well as on Sunday afternoons in August.

Bungay Museum will also reopen soon, with doors opening on weekends from July 10, between 10am and 5pm.

You may also want to watch:

One-hour visiting slots must be booked online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/bungay-museum-trust.

Entry is free for under-16s and £2 per adult.