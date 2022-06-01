Town holds breath on world record attempt after 'bunting explosion'

Caroline Topping excited about the Beccles bunting world record attempt, with some of the bunting up around the town. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A town's attempts to be royal record-breakers by creating the longest bunting line ever seen is still going strong as the Queen's jubilee fast approaches.

Beccles' super stitchers are holding their breath as they wait to see if they have broken a world record for the longest bunting line ever made, having set out to break the current mark of 14,279 m (46,847 ft), achieved by Devon County Show in 2020.

Knitters having been working as fast as their fingers allow since the challenge was set out at a meeting of Beccles Town Council in January, and now pieces of bunting have been hung all over town.

Caroline Topping excited about the Beccles bunting world record attempt, with some of the bunting up around the town. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Those pieces will be pulled together in the hope of creating the record-breaking masterpiece.

Caroline Topping, district and county councillor for Beccles, dreamt up the idea, and urged people to keep the bunting coming after what she described as an "amazing response".

"The town centre and businesses on the periphery have been subject to a ‘bunting explosion’," she said.

"The community have engaged with this in an amazing way and we are accepting bunting on a daily basis, not just in the Community Hub, but people are walking in the streets with it in their bags and handing it to me while I am in town."

There was a big push for bunting at a knitting marathon at Blyburgate Hall in April - Credit: Mick Howes

She said much of the bunting had been on show around the town for several weeks.

A 'fluffy knitted treasure trail' has also sparked interest from young and old, with prizes on offer for anyone who can spot the most fluffy bunting triangles, dotted at various spots around the town.

However, she said it was too early to say whether they would be going into the record books or not.

Caroline Topping excited about the Beccles bunting world record attempt, with some of the bunting up around the town. - Credit: Denise Bradley

"Now it is on view, people can appreciate just how many triangles have been made and for an amazing display you can go into QD or Hungate Church Lounge and walk under a bunting canopy," she said.

"The record is coming ever nearer, but please do not stop now. I am still knitting and at the end of June, the bunting will come down for a preliminary measure up to see where we actually are in length."

To contribute bunting, drop it at Beccles Community Hub on Blyburgate.