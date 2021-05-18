Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Theatre announces first post-lockdown shows of 2021

Reece Hanson

Published: 11:58 AM May 18, 2021   
Hannah Scott.

Hannah Scott. - Credit: Simone Lezzi

A town's theatre is preparing to welcome back crowds after announcing their first shows of 2021.

The Canopy Theatre, in Beccles' Hungate Church, will begin life post-third lockdown later this month with a double-header show featuring two local singer-songwriters.

Hannah Scott will return to her Suffolk roots on May 29, while Stuart Mack will be taking to the stage to perform his solo show later the same night.

Impossible God will be performed at Hungate Church, Beccles

Impossible God will be performed at Hungate Church, Beccles - Credit: Archant

Having released her most recent album Pieces of the Night in 2018, Ms Scott has been streaming shows online and recording throughout the three national lockdowns and has released four singles since May last year ahead of her next album.

Mr Mack, who set up Green Fingers Music in Pakefield in the 1990s,  returns to the venue following a successful appearance last year.

Stuart Mack

Stuart Mack - Credit: Shelly Care

Next month, folk-Americana duo Roswell will take to the stage, having been due to perform at the venue in December before coronavirus restrictions forced the show to be postponed.

The duo, made up of Zoe Wren and Jasmine Watkiss, will welcome visitors on June 4 at 8pm.

Tickets for the socially distanced shows are now available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/martello-promotions.

Roswell

Award-winning folk duo Roswell. - Credit: Zulfira Wilde


