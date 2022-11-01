Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
We need you: Beccles care home seeking staff to join

Author Picture Icon

Bruno Brown

Published: 9:37 AM November 1, 2022
The White House care home in Beccles. 

The White House care home in Beccles. - Credit: Nick Butcher

The White House Residential care home in Beccles is recruiting and looking for people who want to make a real difference everyday as part of a caring and supportive team.

They will be holding an open day on Friday November 11, from 10am till 4pm for anyone to come in and have a look around the home and ask any questions.

In-depth training and mentoring will be provided to equip the right candidates with the skills, knowledge and competence required.

Elena Dolniceanu, the care home manager said, “We’re looking for people who want to make a difference, who want to join a supportive team where a kind and caring heart is rewarded and appreciated.

"In return we are offering exceptional training and a highly rewarding job where no two days are the same. All we ask is you bring to us your compassionate and caring attitude.”

For more information, call 01502 717683 or visit the website: www.healthcarehomes.co.uk/care-homes/the-white-house/.

