Christmas card appeal for those facing the festive season alone
- Credit: Caroline Topping
A Christmas card appeal for those facing the festive season alone has been launched in Beccles.
Councillor for Beccles Caroline Topping, is urging people to make a Christmas card for those who may not receive one this year.
A portable Christmas post box has been made for people to deliver the Christmas cards.
Mrs Topping said: "Do you have a young person who would like to make a Christmas card and put a message inside for a person who might not otherwise receive one?
"Ollie and Edward Elphick have made us our own special, portable post box for the cards to be posted into and this is situated in the Beccles Community Hub in Blyburgate.
"We would love it if individual children took part, but also schools and other youth groups around the town.
"The post box will be in place until Monday, December 20, when it will start its journey around the town starting with Fran and her wonderful volunteers at Links Lunch Club, who are providing Christmas Dinners on Christmas Day."
Contact caroline.topping@eastsuffolk.gov.uk for more information.
