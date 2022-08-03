Village church gives reverend new role

Reverend Phil Miller (left) and new Assistant Curate Reverend Helen Kerridge (right). - Credit: Reverend Phil Miller

A village church near Beccles has appointed a new assistant curate.

Reverend Phil Miller, Rector of the Hundred River and Wainford Benefice near Beccles, officially welcomed Reverend Helen Kerridge as Assistant Curate on Sunday at a special service at Sotterley.

Rev Helen, who lives in Ringsfield, was ordained, together with 12 others, at St Edmundsbury Cathedral by the Bishop of Dunwich, The Right Reverend Dr Mike Harrison on July 2.

In a packed cathedral she was supported by friends and family and will now serve and minister in the Benefice which includes the villages of Ringsfield, Weston, Ilketshall St Andrew, Sotterley, Shadingfield, Brampton, Westhall, Stoven and Redisham.



