Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News

Village church gives reverend new role

Author Picture Icon

Bruno Brown

Published: 4:04 PM August 3, 2022
Reverend Helen Kerridge

Reverend Phil Miller (left) and new Assistant Curate Reverend Helen Kerridge (right). - Credit: Reverend Phil Miller

A village church near Beccles has appointed a new assistant curate.

Reverend Phil Miller, Rector of the Hundred River and Wainford Benefice near Beccles, officially welcomed Reverend Helen Kerridge as Assistant Curate on Sunday at a special service at Sotterley.  

Rev Helen, who lives in Ringsfield, was ordained, together with 12 others, at St Edmundsbury Cathedral by the Bishop of Dunwich, The Right Reverend Dr Mike Harrison on July 2.  

In a packed cathedral she was supported by friends and family and will now serve and minister in the Benefice which includes the villages of Ringsfield, Weston, Ilketshall St Andrew, Sotterley, Shadingfield, Brampton, Westhall, Stoven and Redisham.  


Beccles News

Don't Miss

The family of eight puppies sleeping peacefully.

Watch the moment thieves steal eight American Bulldog puppies

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon
The Earsham Wetland Centre team setting up for Saturday's event.

Free festival to showcase the beauty of the River Waveney

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Crown Court

Norwich Crown Court

Beccles burglar jailed after entering unlocked home via back door

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Bungay's new artisan Saturday markets launched this month

Town's new artisan market hailed a success after launch

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon