Couple to walk one million steps together

Published: 1:05 PM April 29, 2021

Jill and Philip Allum, who are attempting to walk a mile a day throughout 2021 for Parkinson's UK. - Credit: Parkinson's UK

A Beccles couple are aiming to walk at least a mile a day throughout 2021 to raise vital funds for Parkinson's UK.

Philip and Jill Allum estimate their challenge will involve taking around one million steps.

The couple were inspired to take on the challenge following Mr Allum's Parkinson's diagnosis four-and-a-half years ago.

The challenge, which is slightly further than the distance between Norwich and Edinburgh, has seen the couple raise over £1,800 for the charity in their first 182 miles.

Mr Allum said: "This challenge is almost the distance between Norwich and Edinburgh.

You may also want to watch:

"It is really important for people with Parkinson's to exercise regularly, and this project has made a virtue out of a necessity by using our daily walks to raise funds towards vital research and the services that help make life easier for people with Parkinson's.

"We are amazed and very grateful that the money has so far come in at the rate of £10 per mile, and a vey big thank you to everyone who has contributed so far."

Mr Allum is a member of Team Parkinson's, a movement dedicated to improving the lives of everyone affected by Parkinson's and finding a cure for the condition.

Shana Bohlen, regional fundraiser for Suffolk, said: "We are incredibly grateful to Philip and Jill for supporting Parkinson's UK with this challenge, making fantastic use of their daily walks.

"With more than 40 potential symptoms, Parkinson's can devastate lives.

"While we've made huge breakthroughs in the last 50 years, there is still no cure and current treatments are not good enough.

"Fundraising for Parkinson's UK, like Philip and Jill, helps us drive forward the groundbreaking research we need to transform the lives of people affected by the condition."

The charity say Parkinson's is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, affecting around 145,000 people in the UK, including around 13,700 in the east of England.

To support the couple, go to: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/pandjallum.