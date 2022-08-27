Cycle for Life charity bike ride prize presented as milestone marked

Paul Randle of Beccles Rotary Club is on the left, with Sue in the middle and Head of Gardens Simon Gaches on the right, presenting the voucher certificate. - Credit: John Swanbury

A prize for the winner of a popular annual charity cycling event has been presented.

The Beccles Cycle for Life charity cycle ride was held in May, with the milestone 20th event returning back to its usual base at the Sir John Leman High School.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Beccles, more than 140 people saddled up for the return of a popular event.

And a prize for the sponsored rider who raised the most money at this year's event have been presented at Somerleyton Hall.

Lord Somerleyton’s prize for the sponsored rider who raised the most money in this year’s Beccles Cycle for Life charity ride has been presented to Sue Brooham.

Sue attended a presentation at Somerleyton Hall’s gardens with their Head of Gardens, Simon Gaches and the Beccles Rotary Club’s event organiser Paul Randle.

Her visit gave her a brief preview of the prize, which will enable her to take three other people with her to a day out at the gardens and to enjoy £25-worth of refreshments at the Dukes Head.

Mr Gaches presented the prize voucher on behalf of Lord Somerleyton and congratulated Sue on her prize.

She earned it by taking the trouble to collect sponsorship from the customers of Gibbs Chippy in Carlton Road, Lowestoft, where she works part time.

Not only this year, but for several years, she has been one of the most dedicated fundraisers for the charity event, which supports East Anglian Air Ambulance and also other charity work of the Rotary club.

Mr Randle said: “We were pleased with our first post-pandemic event last September and this year’s ride in May.

"They both went well and have re-established the ride in the calendar.

"We rely on the efforts of people like Sue to boost the revenues for our good causes and she thoroughly deserves the recognition.”

Lord Somerleyton has been a supporter of the ride for many years, offering generous prizes to encourage riders to obtain sponsorship and on occasions also riding in the event himself.