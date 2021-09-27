Beccles' first post-pandemic charity ride is a success

Published: 6:00 AM September 27, 2021

The start of the Beccles Cycle for Life charity ride. - Credit: John Swanbury

More than 150 riders set off from Ringsfield in the first post-pandemic edition of the Beccles Cycle for Life charity ride.

The mayor of Beccles, councillor Richard Stubbings, was there to wave the cyclists off at the popular event on Sunday, September 26.

Setting off for the Beccles Cycle for Life charity ride. - Credit: John Swanbury

The ride, which raises funds for the East Anglian Air Ambulance and the Rotary Club’s charitable trust equally, saw riders choose from a range of distances to suit all kinds and ages of cyclist.

With distances of six, 16, 25, 41 or 50 miles on offer, the Rotary Club of Beccles organised event was hailed a success.

Preparing for the Beccles Cycle for Life charity ride. - Credit: John Swanbury

Held in perfect weather, everyone seemed to have a great time with refreshments provided by the Inner Wheel Club of Beccles.

Preparing for the Beccles Cycle for Life charity ride. - Credit: John Swanbury

Paul Randle, the Rotary club’s main organiser, said: “It’s great to see the event happen again and we thank everyone who took part, helping to put this event back on the map and raise funds for good causes.

"We plan to run next year’s one on May 15, our usual time of year.”