Popular cycle for life event set to return

Published: 10:34 AM August 18, 2021

Participants at the last Beccles Cycle for Life charity ride in 2019. - Credit: The Rotary Club of Beccles

A charity ride is set to make a welcome return next month.

After having to miss out a year, and with a further wait for the easing of coronavirus restrictions, the Beccles Cycle for Life charity ride will get under way at 10am on September 26 from a different venue.

Organised by The Rotary Club of Beccles, the charity ride will commence from the cricket pavilion opposite Ringsfield Village Hall.

All details can be found becclescycleforlife.org where all riders must enter in advance this year, to pay securely by card.

The changes in format are due to the pandemic restrictions and include the change of venue, but as always there is range of distances available - six, 16, 35, 41 and 50 miles this year, to suit all kinds of cyclists.

The event is in aid of East Anglian Air Ambulance and the Rotary club’s charitable trust, which helps many other charitable causes.

A spokesman for the event organisers said: "The Rotary Club of Beccles looks forward to welcoming all regular participants and hopefully a lot of new ones with bookings already coming in."