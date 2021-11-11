First post-pandemic charity ride in Beccles raises £3,250

Beccles Rotary vice-president Paul Randle, the event’s organiser, presented Sue Brooham with a certificate of congratulations and thanks for her fundraising. - Credit: John Swanbury

After more than 150 riders set off for a successful Beccles Cycle for Life charity ride in September an "excellent" £3,250 has been raised.

The first post-pandemic edition of the Beccles Cycle for Life charity ride set off from Ringsfield on Sunday, September 26, with the Rotary Club of Beccles delighted with the efforts of all.

With half of the money raised going to the East Anglian Air Ambulance, the other half benefits the Rotary club’s charitable trust, for other good causes.

Some of the riders obtained sponsorship to help raise this sum and the biggest contribution of all was £324.10 from Sue Brooham, who works in Gibbs Chippy in Carlton Road, Lowestoft.

Most of the money she raised came from the generous customers of the fish and chip shop, run by Colin Boakes, whose co-operation made this possible.

Beccles Rotary vice-president Paul Randle, the event’s organiser, presented Sue with a certificate of congratulations and thanked hers for her fundraising.

A club spokesman said: "The Rotary club is grateful to everyone whose efforts made it possible to raise this money in a difficult year."

Next year’s Beccles Cycle for Life will return on May 15, most probably from its more usual starting point of Sir John Leman High School.