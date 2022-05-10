Still time to saddle up for popular Cycle for Life charity ride
- Credit: John Swanbury
Riders still have time to sign up and enter in advance of a popular charity bike ride.
The deadline to enter in advance of the Beccles Cycle for Life annual charity ride this weekend – organised by the Rotary Club of Beccles – will only run online to this Thursday, May 12.
However, those who miss the advance registration deadline can still enter the family-friendly event on the day as the 20th Beccles Cycle for Life charity ride returns back to its usual base at the Sir John Leman High School this Sunday, May 15.
A spokesman for the event organisers said: "Advance entries have come in, perhaps not as well as used to happen before the pandemic, but the nucleus of the ride is there and the predicted fine day should be a great help in encouraging people to join on the day.
Norfolk and Suffolk Financial Services Limited is again donating a £250 Amazon voucher for one sponsored rider to win, with four £25 vouchers for children, all to be drawn at Beccles Hospital Fete on the last Saturday in June.
Lord Somerleyton is also offering a prize for the rider who raises the most sponsorship.
This year it’s a day entry voucher to Somerleyton Gardens for up to a family of four, along with a £25 voucher for The Dukes Head, Somerleyton (in place of tea at the Hall, where the catering is not yet in operation).
The Beccles Inner Wheel Club will be offering refreshments for riders to buy at the school.
The spokesman added: "This year’s 20th annual ride is in aid of East Anglian Air Ambulance and the Rotary club’s charitable trust, which helps many other charitable causes, many of them local, but including disaster relief as well."
The charity ride will take place over distances of eight, 16, 25, 41 or 50 miles on country roads.
A certificate for the distance ridden will be offered to all who finish.
The routes are fully marked out and easy to follow without maps.
Full details of the ride with maps to view and advance entry online until the closing date is available via becclescycleforlife.org