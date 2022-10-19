Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles trainer and dog crowned agility champions at national event

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 1:03 PM October 19, 2022
The finalists in the Starters Cup, including Kerry Munnings and border collie-corgi cross Tirion.

The finalists in the Starters Cup, including Kerry Munnings and border collie-corgi cross Tirion. - Credit: Kennel Club

A Beccles dog trainer and three-year-old border collie-corgi cross scooped a major award at a national dog event.

Kerry Munnings and Tirion won the Starters Cup final for small dogs at the Kennel Club's Discover Dogs event in London last weekend.

Ms Munnings said: “I am so proud of Tirion after our achievements in the Starters Cup.

"Going into the competition with no expectations and coming home with three wins is more than I could have ever asked.

“Our partnership only started in January, and we have come so far in a short time.

"Tirion lives with two very good friends and I’m so thankful to be trusted with running her."

Vanessa McAlpine, events executive at the Kennel Club said: "It is always inspiring to see competitors at the start of their agility journey competing at such a high level.

“Congratulations to Kerry and Tirion for winning the final against some tough competition.

"We are sure to be seeing them in future competitions."

