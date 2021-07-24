Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Family fundraising for Aimee, 16, after leukaemia diagnosis

Jasper King

Published: 6:30 AM July 24, 2021   
aimee family

Aimee (far right) with her close family who will all be taking part in a fundraising bike ride from Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge to Beccles. - Credit: Melanie Self

A tight-knit family is planning a fundraising bike ride for a 16-year-old who has leukaemia and have so far raised £6,000 a life-saving charity.

Aimee Carter, 16, lives in Beccles and to her family's devastation was diagnosed with the rare type of blood cancer in January 2021.

On top of all this, Aimee's auntie, Melanie Self, 46, who lives in Lowestoft, was diagnosed with cancer last month and is now undergoing a five-week treatment period at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

But the family have brought some good from a terrible situation after organising a fundraising bike ride for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

melanie and aimee

Melanie Self and her niece Aimee. - Credit: Melanie Self

Aimee's auntie Miss Self said: "The cancer diagnosis for myself and Aimee has just been devastating, especially with it happening at the same time.

"Aimee was diagnosed in January and is currently undergoing two years of treatment.

"We decided to take something devastating that has happened to us and turn it into a positive by raising money for the local Teenage Cancer Trust."

So far the family have raised just shy of £6,000 and this is continuing to rise.

Local business Norwich Road Garage in Lowestoft has kindly sponsored the shirts for the cycle ride and a host of other businesses and people have donated.

family

The family have raised just shy of £6,000 so far for the Teenage Cancer Trust. - Credit: Melanie Self

Miss Self said: "The support we have received so far not only from local businesses in the area but from so many different people has been great.

"All of this has been such a shock for Aimee so it is good to just do something nice for the Teenage Cancer Trust out of all this.

"For the next five weeks I will be going back and forth to Norwich now for treatment and I wish I was joining the family for the bike ride.

"There will be 20 volunteers involved though and Aimee's mum, dad and brother.

"It will be nice to feel like we are doing something and taking action against cancer."

The family will set off from Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge at 8.30am on Saturday, July 31 and arrive in Beccles at 4.30pm.

You can donate to the JustGiving page at justgiving.com/fundraising/mark-carter33.

Jane Hunt

Matthew Earth
Michael Steward
Reece Hanson
