'Celebration of football' to back NHS and cancer charity

Published: 1:46 PM July 22, 2021

College Meadow in Beccles, under a rainbow, is set to hold events next weekend to support the NHS and the Teenage Cancer Trust. - Credit: Beccles FC/Paul Holmes

Beccles Town FC are set to use two events next weekend to raise money for the NHS.

With fewer Covid restrictions in place, the club is planning to use the annual Hospital cup final it stages each year as an opportunity for the local community to support the work of the NHS locally and nationally.

A club spokesman said: "The day is intended as a celebration of football - and at the same time supporting Beccles Hospital, as a thank you for their work during the pandemic, and more widely by supporting the Teenage Cancer Trust."

The match will take place at College Meadow (pictured) on Sunday, August 1, at 2.30pm when Beccles Town FC entertain near neighbours Beccles Caxton FC.

College Meadow in Beccles is set to hold events to support the NHS and the Teenage Cancer Trust. - Credit: Beccles FC/Paul Holmes

Beccles Ladies will take on Horsford Ladies during the morning (11am kick off) with small sided games for younger members of the club interspersed around these matches.

Beccles Town chairman Mark Jermey said: "There will also be activities for the club's younger members, their families and friends throughout the day including Speed Shot, an inflatable five-a-side pitch, inflatable slides, bouncy castle, sumo ring and a dual run.

"Collection buckets will be available at the ground, and we hope that everyone enjoying the day will contribute towards both causes."

The club said that next Saturday, July 31 - a day before the matches and activities - funds will also be raised for the Teenage Cancer Trust, as 20 riders will cycle from Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge to Beccles.

Mr Jermey said: "The day before will see 20 riders’ cycle from Addenbrooke's to Beccles, raising money for the Teenage Cancer Trust who have supported one of our younger club members, Aimee Carter, 16, and her family, since she was diagnosed with leukaemia in January.

"Aimee’s mum, Marie, will be playing in the Ladies game the next day after completing the 80-mile ride."

If you are unable to get involved on the day but wish to donate to this worthy charity, visit http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mark-carter33