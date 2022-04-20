Town's fundraising event for Ukraine with food and live entertainment

A town is set to host a fundraising event which will feature live entertainment and cuisine from Ukraine.

An evening of live music, Ukrainian cuisine and fundraising is set to take place on Saturday, April 30 at Station Road Cafe from 6pm until 10pm.

As the war in Ukraine continues after almost two months, communities across the world have come together to do everything they can to help people in Ukraine.

Poster for the event. - Credit: Beccles Town Council

There will be pay bar and a raffle and prize auction with some prizes and ticket prices include cocktail on arrival, food and music from the groups "Lovely Boy" and "Owl and Wolves".

Food is being made and provided by local restaurants in Beccles.

The proceeds will be to help support Ukrainians who escape the conflict to settle in the Waveney Valley.

Tickets can be bought from www.eventbrite.co.uk/.../ukrainian-fundraising... or the QR code on attached poster or directly from the Station Cafe.