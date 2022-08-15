League of Friends of Hospital raise & invest staggering sum of money

Some of the ward team at Beccles Hospital. - Credit: Julian Claxton Photography

The League of Friends of Beccles Hospital have invested a huge sum of money on modernising and adapting the town's hospital and health centre to help tackle the summer heatwaves.

The Friends have recently spent £47,000 on air-conditioning for Beccles Hospital and £28,000 in Beccles Health Centre.

Anthony Bubb, chairman of the League of Friends, said: "We are happy to have made such investments to improve the hospitals to keep conditions cool for patients and staff as during the heatwave the weather made it very sticky and uncomfortable.

"The hospital and health centre needed modernising to keep up with our warmer summers."

The John Humby Hospital Cup, in which Beccles Town played Beccles Caxton finished goalless, with Beccles Town winning in a penalty shootout.

The match itself was played in order to raise money for charity, in total the match raised £950.

Club captains Danny Cable and Thomas Daniels pictured with the rest of the Beccles and Bungay teams at the Hospital Cup match.PHOTO: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

Mr Bubb said: "We are hugely grateful to the organisers of the annual match and more so for everyone who kindly made a donation.

"We are always hugely grateful for any donations, regardless of the amount and it goes a long way."