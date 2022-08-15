Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News

League of Friends of Hospital raise & invest staggering sum of money

Author Picture Icon

Bruno Brown

Published: 9:29 AM August 15, 2022
East Coast Community Healthcare

Some of the ward team at Beccles Hospital. - Credit: Julian Claxton Photography

The League of Friends of Beccles Hospital have invested a huge sum of money on modernising and adapting the town's hospital and health centre to help tackle the summer heatwaves.

The Friends have recently spent £47,000 on air-conditioning for Beccles Hospital and £28,000 in Beccles Health Centre.

Anthony Bubb, chairman of the League of Friends, said: "We are happy to have made such investments to improve the hospitals to keep conditions cool for patients and staff as during the heatwave the weather made it very sticky and uncomfortable.

"The hospital and health centre needed modernising to keep up with our warmer summers."

The John Humby Hospital Cup, in which Beccles Town played Beccles Caxton finished goalless, with Beccles Town winning in a penalty shootout.

The match itself was played in order to raise money for charity, in total the match raised £950.

Club captains Danny Cable and Thomas Daniels pictured with the rest of the Beccles and Bungay teams

Club captains Danny Cable and Thomas Daniels pictured with the rest of the Beccles and Bungay teams at the Hospital Cup match.PHOTO: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

Mr Bubb said: "We are hugely grateful to the organisers of the annual match and more so for everyone who kindly made a donation.

Most Read

  1. 1 Weather warning extended as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk after heatwave
  2. 2 Amazing pictures of the impact of heatwave captured from microlight
  3. 3 Town's real ale pub launches new menu with 'something for everyone'
  1. 4 'Bus week' scheme to protect 'lifeline' route in town
  2. 5 League of Friends of Hospital raise & invest staggering sum of money
  3. 6 Care home's failings continue after damning report reveals abuse fears
  4. 7 Firefighters plea to not use sky lanterns as one lands near large field
  5. 8 Waveney MP calls for September cost of living support plan
  6. 9 Beccles mother publishes new children's book
  7. 10 Challenging future for high streets amid fall in shoppers

"We are always hugely grateful for any donations, regardless of the amount and it goes a long way."

Beccles News

Don't Miss

London Road is closed following a crash

Suffolk Live News

Motorcyclist injured after crash in busy Suffolk road

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The election for two vacant seats on Halesworth Town Council will take place on March 1. Picture: Ar

Latest 'festival-style' market to take place next month

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
beccles airfield crash

Investigation into fatal aircraft crash continues

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
One of the antique dealers from May's m

Town's biggest antique market of the year set to return this summer

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon