England fans in Beccles celebrate 'incredible' Euros win
England's "unbelievable" Euros win over Germany was greeted with jubilation in one Beccles pub.
A capacity crowd filled the inside of the Ingate pub, in Beccles, more than an hour before kickoff.
The outdoor seats quickly followed, with fans in fine voice as they waited for the action to get under way.
History made the fixture a passionate affair. Months of lockdown and isolation made it an unforgettable one.
Friends and strangers united despite the early evening kick-off and grey skies.
Hannah Cairns hailed the atmosphere at the popular Beccles pub.
She said: “The anticipation and build up is brilliant.
“The atmosphere here is great and we’re really excited to see what happens on the pitch.
“I’ve brought my 15-year-old son with me and we’re having a lovely time.”
Every tackle was met with a cheer, every shot with a roar, as the crowd willed England on.
Fan Joe Wright was in an optimistic mood at half time. He said: “We’re absolutely loving it.
“England are on top and this has got to be ours.
“We come here because of the atmosphere. It’s what makes it, especially because England fans are so patriotic.”
The singing and good spirits continued into the second half, before Raheem Sterling’s 75th minute goal sent those outside the Ingate into ecstasy.
Chants of ‘It’s coming home’ emerged as the dust settled, before drinks were thrown and screams erupted to greet Harry Kane’s late header.
Niall Riches said: “It has been unbelievable. The game was incredible and it was the perfect evening, apart from the rain.
“It’s coming home and I’m in awe.”
Craig Hart added: “It was just amazing. A lot easier than I thought.
“It was a good game with good beer.”
Landlady Michelle Payne said: "It has been stressful, but it is great to see everyone enjoying themselves.
"It means so much to all of them.
"We'll probably be here until midnight tidying up, and the cleaner might weep in the morning.
"Now we're looking forward to the next one and we'll have the same dread about England not scoring then too.
"We might cry the morning of it, but then crack on and hopefully the team will do us proud."