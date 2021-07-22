Town team's plea for sponsors to help on road to Wembley

Published: 3:21 PM July 22, 2021

Beccles Ladies FC will take part in the BT Sport Pub Cup 2021, with a place at Wembley on offer in the final. - Credit: Alan Runnacles

A town's football team have made a late call to arms as they attempt to seize a once in a lifetime opportunity to play on the hallowed turf of Wembley.

Beccles Ladies are preparing to take part in the BT Sport Pub Cup this weekend, with a chance to line up under the famous arch next month on offer in the final.

The team will be one of 16 women's sides gunning for glory in the competition, after being entered by sponsoring pub The Ingate.

On Sunday, they'll face off against eight other teams for a number of seven-a-side games at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre, in Buckinghamshire.

The team have hired a coach for the 170-mile, three-hour trip, and have made a last-minute plea for help to cover the £500 cost.

Manager Alan Runnacles said: "Because of Covid, we can only take so many people with us to watch.

"So we've had to pay £500 for the coach and it has a maximum capacity of 16 people."

The team are taking part in the competition for the second time in three years, having narrowly missed out on the next round at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane in 2019.

Mr Runnacles, who established the town's ladies side after being involved with the club since his daughter joined the under 10s team, said: "I was getting a bit concerned with a couple of players who have had to pull out because of Covid, and you never know who you're going to be up against, but I'm feeling confident with the team.

"The chance to play at Wembley is an opportunity you aren't going to get everyday in grassroots football."

The team, who play in Division Two of the Norfolk Women and Girls League, were top of the table when the pandemic struck.

Like all grassroots football, their season was scrapped, and they began the 2020/21 campaign with similar success, and the same outcome, meaning the team have barely played in the last 18 months.

Anyone able to get involved in sponsoring the team is urged to call Mr Runnacles on 07533 139 311.