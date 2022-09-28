'Bird whisperer' Barry hand-raises 'Lucky' baby blackbird

Barry Buttle hand raised the bird after it was on the brink of death having just hatched - Credit: Barry Buttle

A man who found a "barely alive" abandoned fledgling blackbird has hand raised the chick to adulthood.

And now, Barry Buttle's baby blackbird returns to his Beccles home each morning waiting to be fed.

Mr Buttle was aware of a blackbird nest containing four eggs at the end of his garden because he puts food out on a daily basis.

But one morning, the 74-year old noticed a magpie had raided the nest, eating the eggs.

After checking the nest in his garden, in Beccles, he found one baby bird which was "stone cold" with their eyes closed and alone.

Mr Buttle said: "After I found there was one baby bird in the nest I thought I would watch the parents raise the baby from my window.

"I sat inside with my eyes glued on the nest for over two hours and the blackbird parents never returned.

"I went and checked on the baby fledgling bird and it was stone cold, with its eyes fixed closed, but to my amazement there was the slightest of movements."

'Lucky' was hand raised by Barry Buttle - Credit: Barry Buttle

Mr Buttle then placed the baby bird on a towel in his airing cupboard to warm up.

He added: "When I checked on the bird about an hour later, the warm airing cupboard had restored the bird to life.

"I came in and its head was raised and the bird was waiting to be fed.

"From then on we fed her and the rest is history really."

Barry Buttle's baby blackbird washing in the bird bath - Credit: Barry Buttle

It was Mr Buttle's wife who came up with the name for the rescued and hand raised blackbird.

He said: "My wife Jackie said we must name the bird Lucky - for self-explanatory reasons because that bird is very lucky to be alive.

"I am really happy that Lucky is full grown now, but Lucky doesn't flee to far from the house.

"I enjoy watching Lucky in the garden, it gives me so much happiness.

"Lucky goes and washes in the bird bath at the end of the garden and has spent three nights out.

"Each time we wonder if that is that, but when we open the door in the morning Lucky continues to keep returning for food."

'Lucky' had just hatched when Barry found it close to death left alone in the nest - Credit: Barry Buttle

'Lucky' spreading it's wings basking in the beaming sun - Credit: Barry Buttle

Barry Buttle's baby blackbird 'Lucky' as a baby - Credit: Barry Buttle

'Lucky' washing in the bird bath - Credit: Barry Buttle



