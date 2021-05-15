Man found after going missing for 10 days
Published: 12:45 PM May 15, 2021
- Credit: Suffolk Police
A man who was missing for 10 days has been found.
Suffolk Police have said that Beccles man Michael Porter has been found safe and well.
Concerns were raised for the 56-year-old on May 5 after he was reported missing to police.
He had last been seen leaving his home in Beccles that morning.
In a tweet posted at 11.25am on Saturday (May 15), Suffolk police thanked the public for their help and support.
